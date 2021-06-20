Death Notices
Deaths for June 20
Ancock, John Robert, 74, Olympia, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Garden Court, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Blume, Leticia Maria, 34, Lacey, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Cemetery & Crematory, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
DeGroff, Joanne, 74, Tenino, died Tuesday, June, 15, 2021, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Cemetery & Crematory, Shelton, 360-491-3000.
Maxwell, Brenda Carol, 71, Olympia, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
McMahan, Lori Ann, 61, Shelton, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Morgan, Gary, 69, Shelton, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Opfer, David Carl, 65, Shelton, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Revel, Stephen Alex, 75, Olympia, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at ManorCare of Lacey. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Robbins, Richard Barton, 100, Shelton, died Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Fir Lane Health and Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Russell, Ida Bess, 90, Shelton, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Northcliff Adult Family Home, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Sargent, Susan Marie, 74, Lacey, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Cemetery & Crematory, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Swales, Linda Irene, 70, Olympia, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
