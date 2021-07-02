Death Notices
Deaths for July 2
Antis, Grant Frederick, 53, Shelton, died Friday, June 25, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagoner Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Arszman, Mary Louise, 67, Shelton, died Monday, June 28, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Hampton, Carol Ann, 69, Olympia, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Harvey, Richard Leroy, 50, Shelton, died Friday, June 18, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagoner Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Harrah-Mader, Marie Susan, 99, Shelton, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Fir Lane Health and Rehab, Shelton. McComb & Wagoner Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Kuhn, Susan Deanna, 66, McCleary, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Swedish First Hill Hospital, Seattle. McComb & Wagoner Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Malmstrom, Paul Royden, 71, Lacey, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Nord, Carl Victor, 85, Olympia, died Friday, June 25, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Sallee, Scott Emmanuel, 37, Olympia, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Walter, Ronald David, 68, Yelm, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at St. Joseph Medical Center, Tacoma. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
