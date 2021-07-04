Death Notices
Deaths for July 4
Bjornstedt, Walter Lee, 84, Shelton, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Gadman, Daniel Bard, 83, Olympia, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Cemetery & Crematory, Lacey. 360-491-3000.
Kersting, Alice, 97, Lacey, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Roolan Health and Rehab, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Matchett, William Henry, 98, Olympia, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Trusty, Anna Marie, 31, Shelton, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Weldon, Richard Lee, 83, Olympia, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Wells, Tyreen Monique, 43, Olympia, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
