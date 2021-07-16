Death Notices
Deaths for July 16
Ihler, Jon Wadleigh, 60, Kamiah, died Monday, July 12, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, (360) 491-2222.
Knetter, Bernadette Agnes, 91, Lacey, died Monday, July 5, 2021 at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360- 491-2222.
Leach, Jim George, 90, Olympia, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Forest Funeral Home and Cemetery — Olympia, (360) 943-6363.
Morgan, Ronald Theodore, 67, Shelton, died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Mason General Hospital. MCCOMB & WAGNER Family Funeral Home and Crematory, (360) 426-4803.
Neuenschwander, Donald Ivan, 75, Tumwater, died Sunday, July 11, 2021 at, Providence St. Peter Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater (360) 753-1065.
Reule, Shirley Ellen, 93, Tenino, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Olympics West Senior Living Community. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, (360) 753-1065.
Romine, Forrest Rinald, 93, Olympia, died Friday, July 2, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, (360) 491-2222.
Sienko, Phyllis A, 91, Olympia, died Wednesday, June 19, 2021, at a Memory Care Facility. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater (360) 753-1065.
