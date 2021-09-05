Death Notices
Death notices for Sept. 5
Anderson, Sheila F., 62, Lacey, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Auburn Medical Center. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Bloom, Marjory Kay, 81, Hoodsport, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Brand, Randolph Max, 72, Shelton, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Chapman, Dana Marie, 57, Shelton, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Deffinbaugh, Evalyn Marie, 99, Shelton, died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Fitch, Betty Louise, 97, Shelton, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Alpine Way Senior Living, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Lee, Saoirse, 45, Olympia, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Lowder, John David, 60, Olympia, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Merritt, Maybelle Charlotte, 93, Shelton, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Rogers, Robert James, 94, Union, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Swecker, Daniel Peter, 74, Rochester, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Vatne, Marica Jean, 81, Olympia, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Whitener, John, 73, Shelton, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Comments