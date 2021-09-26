Death Notices

Death notices for Sept. 26

Cromer-Pitts, Linda, 71, Des Moines, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 360-426-4803.

Kunkler, Robert, 84, Rainier, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 360-426-4803.

Lohrer, Martha May, 94, Olympia, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

McKee, Pauline May, 82, Aberdeen, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 360-426-4803.

Page, Patricia Ann, 80, Shelton, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Maple Glen Assisted Living, Shelton. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Indigenous Affairs

Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Porter, Daniel, 64, Shelton, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 360-426-4803.

Sheak, Lynda Marie, 77, Lacey, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Sweeney, Gloria Marjorie, 95, Yelm, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home & Cemetery, 360-491-3000.

Vivian, Susan Ann, 71, Lacey, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Virginia Mason Medical Center, Seattle. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service