Death Notices
Death notices for Sept. 26
Cromer-Pitts, Linda, 71, Des Moines, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Kunkler, Robert, 84, Rainier, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Lohrer, Martha May, 94, Olympia, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
McKee, Pauline May, 82, Aberdeen, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Page, Patricia Ann, 80, Shelton, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Maple Glen Assisted Living, Shelton. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Porter, Daniel, 64, Shelton, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Sheak, Lynda Marie, 77, Lacey, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Sweeney, Gloria Marjorie, 95, Yelm, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home & Cemetery, 360-491-3000.
Vivian, Susan Ann, 71, Lacey, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Virginia Mason Medical Center, Seattle. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
