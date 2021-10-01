Death Notices
Death notices for Oct. 1
Grover, Shirley, 80, Shelton, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Firlane Health & Rehab, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Mutti, Robert Walter, 74, Bremerton, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Bremerton Health & Rehab. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Russell, Diane Louise, 72, Olympia, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at a Tumwater adult family home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
