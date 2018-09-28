Nighttime drivers can expect closures on Interstate 5 and U.S. Highway 101 ramps in Tumwater next week, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Ramps from I-5, 101 in Tumwater to close overnight for repairs starting Monday

By Olympian staff

September 28, 2018 02:35 PM

Late night and early morning drivers on U.S. Highway 101 and Interstate 5 in Tumwater should look out for overnight closures next week.

Maintenance crews working for the state’s Department of Transportation will close ramps on two nights to make asphalt repairs.

The southbound 101 exits to southbound I-5 and Second Avenue Southwest will be closed from 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. Drivers will detour via northbound I-5.

The southbound I-5 exit to Trosper Road Southwest will be closed from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. Drivers there should use alternate routes.

