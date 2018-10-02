What to do if your car hydroplanes

To demonstrate hydroplane conditions and how to recover, CHP Officer Dan Wright takes The Sacramento Bee for a spin on the academy's hazardous-conditions track in West Sacramento. Cut the risk of hydroplaning by reducing speeds.
Scenes from a chain-reaction crash that occurred after a semi collided with another vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-5 around 11:30 p.m Sunday. Six people were injured and the crashes blocked northbound traffic for over six hours. (No audio.)
Driving incidents can quickly escalate into potentially dangerous situations for the drivers involved, as well as nearby motorists and bystanders. Here are five tips that may prevent the situation from escalating.
This compilation of clips recorded by remote cameras document how effectively Washington wildlife can adapt to civilization by crossing under bridges and using culverts and jumpouts to avoid highway traffic.
The Washington State Department of Transportation explains how to safely navigate the multi-lane traffic circle, also known as a roundabout, at the intersection of Guide Meridian (SR 539) and Pole Road (SR 544).
A driver said he fell asleep at the wheel of his semi, hit a guard rail and rolled over on northbound I-5 near Federal Way early Wednesday, blocking lanes and dumping chicken feathers across the roadway.
