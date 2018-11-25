Woman who died after car crashed into guardrail is identified

A woman who died Saturday afternoon after her car crashed into a guardrail on Interstate 5 in Federal Way has been identified as Sau Chun Leung, 68, of Portland, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Leung died at the scene. The male driver, also from Portland and also 68 years old, was not injured.
About 2:30 p.m. Saturday, their vehicle was southbound on I-5, just north of state Route 161, when it lost control and crashed into the guardrail.
After the crash, Leung was trapped in the vehicle and later died, according to the state patrol.
Although uninjured, the male driver was still evaluated at Saint Francis Hospital in Federal Way.
