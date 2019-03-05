I-5 lane closures coming for Nisqually bridge cleaning

Drivers on Interstate 5 can expect lane closures near the Nisqually River over the next two weekends.
Bridge maintenance crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation will close one lane of I-5 at the Nisqually River bridges over each weekend for the annual bridge cleaning:
- From 5 to 10 a.m. March 9-10, one northbound lane will be closed
- From 5 to 10 a.m. March 16-17, one southbound lane will be closed
Drivers should consider traveling before or after the work hours.
