The southbound U.S. Highway 101 exit to northbound Interstate 5 in Olympia will be closed from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday.

Crews for the Washington State Department of Transportation will be repairing the guardrail.





During the closure, drivers will be detoured to southbound I-5 and the Trosper Road interchange.