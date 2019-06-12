Plan on delays this weekend on Interstate 5 through Nisqually

How does asphalt paving work? This PBJ sandwich explains it Why does asphalt paving work sometimes get postponed due to rain in the forecast? To help explain, WSDOT enlisted the help of a childhood favorite, the peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Why does asphalt paving work sometimes get postponed due to rain in the forecast? To help explain, WSDOT enlisted the help of a childhood favorite, the peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Drivers on northbound Interstate 5 should expect delays this weekend and next weekend as crews work to replace a slab near the bridge over the Nisqually River.

Work is scheduled to take place from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Crews will be back June 21 to 24.

One northbound lane will be closed. The other two lanes will be narrower than usual and the speed limit will be lowered to 35 mph.

The work depends on the weather, and could be rescheduled if needed, WSDOT says.



