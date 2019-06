WSDOT

Traffic on Interstate 5 near milepost 104 is backed up in both directions following a tractor-trailer crash near Custer Way, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. One lane of northbound I-5 and two lanes of southbound I-5 are still closed.

WSDOT says drivers should expect delays.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

UPDATE: Your backups - SB I-5 backed up to Carpenter Rd. NB I-5 backed up at Tumwater Blvd. EB US 101 backed up to Crosby Blvd. Expect delays as crews work to clear this scene. pic.twitter.com/5n7rbcspN0 — WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) June 12, 2019

This story will be updated.