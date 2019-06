Emergency water main repairs close Capital Mall Drive Southwest Capital Mall Drive Southwest near Cooper Point Road Southwest in west Olympia has been closed since Wednesday as crews work to repair a water main. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Capital Mall Drive Southwest near Cooper Point Road Southwest in west Olympia has been closed since Wednesday as crews work to repair a water main.

Part of Capital Mall Drive Southwest in west Olympia remains closed Friday following emergency water main repairs earlier in the week.

The road is closed near the intersection at Cooper Point Road Southwest. Businesses along Capital Mall Drive are still accessible.

The closure started Wednesday and is expected to last through Friday for paving.