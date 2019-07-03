I-5 northbound closed north of Centralia after oil tanker rollover

Interstate 5 near Centralia is closed after an oil tanker rolled over. Washington State Patrol via Twitter

Interstate 5 northbound is closed north of Centralia after a tanker hauling used motor oil struck a guardrail and rolled, spilling oil on the roadway Wednesday morning.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to Washington State Patrol.

The tanker was headed north on I-5 before it went off the roadway to its right, struck a guardrail, crossed all three lanes to its left, rolled, and came to a rest blocking the left lane, according to a State Patrol press memo. No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were sustained.

Trooper Will Finn tweeted at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday the tanker’s leak stopped after spilling 1,800 gallons of used motor oil. Finn wrote that approximately three miles beyond the scene needed to be cleaned at that point.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Motorists traveled through the spill before the roadway was closed, spreading oil up I5,” the tweet reads.

All lanes NB I-5 remain closed at Thurston/Lewis county line. Traffic being detoured at Exit 82. This is going to take a while to clear. pic.twitter.com/ndn78ruhJQ — WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) July 3, 2019

Check back for updates as this story develops.