I-5 northbound closed north of Centralia after oil tanker rollover
Interstate 5 northbound is closed north of Centralia after a tanker hauling used motor oil struck a guardrail and rolled, spilling oil on the roadway Wednesday morning.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to Washington State Patrol.
The tanker was headed north on I-5 before it went off the roadway to its right, struck a guardrail, crossed all three lanes to its left, rolled, and came to a rest blocking the left lane, according to a State Patrol press memo. No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were sustained.
Trooper Will Finn tweeted at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday the tanker’s leak stopped after spilling 1,800 gallons of used motor oil. Finn wrote that approximately three miles beyond the scene needed to be cleaned at that point.
“Motorists traveled through the spill before the roadway was closed, spreading oil up I5,” the tweet reads.
