Roundabout construction starts Monday at busy southeast Olympia intersection

Pedestrians on Eskridge Boulevard Southeast cross between cars Monday. Construction is set to begin next week on a compact roundabout that will include pedestrian islands to make crossings safer. hsmith@theolympian.com

Construction is scheduled to begin next week on a compact roundabout at the intersection of Henderson and Eskridge boulevards in southeast Olympia.





Crews are scheduled to work 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Drivers should expect delays in the area during construction, which is expected to wrap up in early October, according to City Engineer Fran Eide.

The compact roundabout is meant to slow down north-south traffic on Henderson, prevent backups on Eskridge and address safety concerns in the area. The design includes new sidewalk segments, streetlights, crosswalks and crossing islands for pedestrians.

Compact roundabouts are designed to fit within an existing intersection, which cuts back on construction costs. A full size roundabout that requires land acquisition can cost millions of dollars, Eide said; this project will cost the city about $676,000 to construct.

Eide said compact roundabouts can only handle a certain volume of traffic. Next the city is looking at installing a compact roundabout south on Henderson at Carlyon Avenue Southeast.