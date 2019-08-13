Heads up, Lacey drivers: Lane closures coming soon to Marvin Road at I-5

Diverging Diamond Interchange coming to Lacey WSDOT will build the state’s first diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) at I-5 and State Route 510 in Lacey in 2018. DDI’s are a proven way to move more people and reduce the potential for collisions by reducing conflict points. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK WSDOT will build the state’s first diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) at I-5 and State Route 510 in Lacey in 2018. DDI’s are a proven way to move more people and reduce the potential for collisions by reducing conflict points.

Construction on the Marvin Road overpass at Interstate 5 in Lacey is expected to enter a new, potentially painful phase for drivers next week.

Crews have been working since October to install the state’s first diverging diamond interchange, which is designed to improve traffic flow and prevent crashes.

As early of Aug. 20, crews will reduce the number of lanes on the overpass to one southbound lane, one northbound lane and one southbound left turn lane to northbound I-5, according to Washington State Department of Transportation.

The lane closures are expected to be in effect around the clock until mid-November and and return in early January.

This week, crews are closing the right northbound I-5 lane overnight through Thursday and will close the Marvin Road on-ramp to northbound I-5 entirely Friday night into Saturday morning.

WSDOT says drivers should give themselves extra time to get through the area. Nearby businesses remain open and accessible during construction.