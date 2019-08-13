Southbound I-5 in Olympia reopens following overnight closure

Southbound Interstate 5 in Olympia has reopened following an early morning closure.

It happened near Capitol Boulevard Southeast about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. According to Washington State Patrol, a woman allegedly jumped from the bridge over I-5 and was struck by a tractor-trailer. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

All southbound lanes were blocked and traffic was detoured until about 6 a.m.