Reminder: Plan for Marvin Road overpass closure this weekend

The heavily trafficked Marvin Road overpass in Lacey will be completely closed to all traffic from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday while crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation continue converting it to a new type of interchange.

The planned ultimate result, a “diverging diamond interchange,” will be the first of its kind in the state, according to WSDOT.

After the interchange is converted, WSDOT says it should improve traffic flow and safety in the area and ease access to the Hawks Prairie business district. But this weekend, traffic won’t be flowing at all.

Along with the overpass, the northbound I-5 exit to Marvin Road will be closed. The northbound I-5 exit to Quinault Drive will remain open, according to WSDOT. Southbound Marvin Road is reduced to one lane near I-5, and will stay that way until mid-November when that reduction will pause until early January.

The agency suggested in its travel advisory that drivers can detour using Exit 114 in Nisqually or Exit 109 at Martin Way East.

According to the WSDOT website, the project is expected to be complete in 2020.