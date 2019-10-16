Northbound Cooper Point Road closed Wednesday morning after crash

SHARE COPY LINK

The northbound lanes of Cooper Point Road were closed at 14th Avenue in Olympia Wednesday morning to clear a non-injury accident, according to the Olympia Police Department.

An SUV turned onto its side after it collided with a car between 14th and Goldcrest Drive, said Lt. Paul Lower.

Police got a call about 7:20 a.m. and the road was closed while a tow truck was called. Lower said the aim is to have the accident cleared by about 8:45 a.m.

In a tweet sent at 8 a.m., the department advised drivers to avoid the area.

