High-speed chase Friday causes 3 collisions before ending in Grand Mound

A high-speed chase that ended in Grand Mound Friday afternoon resulted in three collisions, Washington State Patrol says. Two of the collisions involved State Patrol vehicles.

The two-part chase began when a trooper stopped a Cadillac going 110 miles per hour on northbound Interstate 5 near Maytown around 1:40 p.m. Friday, Trooper Johnna Batiste told The Olympian.

When the trooper stepped off their motorcycle, the Cadillac took off — but not before the trooper recorded the car’s license plate number.

Other Thurston County troopers went to the registered owner’s house, saw the vehicle, and tried to make contact. But the car then drove off again, according to Batiste, and another chase began.

The sequence of events after that is unclear, at this point, but three collisions occurred: The Cadillac collided with a sergeant in a State Patrol vehicle near U.S. 12 at I-5, collided with another trooper at Old Highway 9 and Old Highway 99, and with a van at that same location, Batiste said.

The sergeant was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital with non-serious injuries, the other trooper sustained minor injuries, and there were no injuries involved in the collision with the van, according to Batiste.

The man fought troopers who eventually took him into custody around 2:30 p.m., after the chase ended in the area of State Route 12 and Elderberry Street Southwest in Grand Mound. During the chase, Batiste said, speeds varied from 25 miles per hour to 100 miles per hour.

Washington State Department of Transportation’s Tacoma Traffic account tweeted that police activity was causing delays on U.S. 12 both directions beginning at 2:35 p.m. until further notice.

This story is developing and will be updated as more details emerge.