Littlerock Road closed Wednesday morning after crash

Littlerock Road Southwest was closed Wednesday morning starting about 6:30 a.m. after a school bus hit a car at 110th Avenue Southwest, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. The school bus was not carrying any children at the time.

The car pulled out in front of the school bus as it was turning northbound onto Littlerock Road from 110th Avenue, Lt. Ray Brady told The Olympian.

The driver and a passenger in the car were transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia with minor injuries. The bus driver was not injured in the crash, according to Brady.

Littlerock was still closed in both directions as of 8:15 a.m.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Drivers are being detoured to Case Road Southwest via 93rd Avenue Southwest and 113th Avenue Southwest.