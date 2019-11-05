One new Marvin Road on-ramp to open Wednesday morning

As early as 5 a.m. Wednesday, crews will open the new Marvin Road on-ramp to southbound I-5. The on-ramp will open in a temporary configuration while crews continue their work in the area.

To prepare for that opening, crews will close the Marvin Road (State Route 510) on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5 at 9 tonight. Signed detours will be available during the closure. The ramp closure will allow crews to finalize work related to the opening of the new on-ramp.

Poor weather conditions could delay the timing of the traffic shift.

The new ramp is part of the ongoing Washington State Department of Transportation project to upgrade the Marvin Road overpass into a diverging diamond interchange.

Travelers are encouraged to download the WSDOT app and follow the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.