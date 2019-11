A crash blocked all lanes of Interstate 5 southbound at milepost 115, near the Nisqually River Bridge, mid-morning Wednesday, Washington State Department of Transportation said.

The crash involves three semitrailers, according to a tweet from WSDOT.

Beginning at 10:41 a.m. and until further notice, traffic was only able to proceed using the left shoulder.

Collision on I-5 SB, at milepost 115.0 near the Nisqually River Bridge North-End. Beginning at 10:41 am on November 20, 2019 until further notice. All lanes are blocked. A single-line of traffic is able to proceed using the left shoulder. — WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) November 20, 2019