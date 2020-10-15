Expect delays, Lacey. Three days of Marvin Road closures planned for Hawks Prairie

A detour route will bypass closures planned for Marvin Road in Hawks Prairie Oct. 16, 19, and 20. Lacey Public Works

A section of Marvin Road Northeast in Hawks Prairie will be closed three days within the next week, according to Lacey Public Works.

The closures are due to the Hawks Prairie Road and Marvin Road Roundabout Expansion project that includes widening the intersection to multiple lanes and Marvin Road frontage improvements.

Thursday was the first planned day of closures, but crews lost a day of work Tuesday due to stormy weather, according to Project Administrator Tyson Poeckh.

Now, the closures are planned south of the roundabout to 32nd Avenue Northeast from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on:

Friday, Oct. 16;

Monday, Oct. 19; and

Tuesday, Oct. 20.

A detour route will bypass the closure via 31st Ave Northeast, Hogum Bay Road Northeast, and Hawks Prairie Road Northeast, according to the city’s Public Works project page.