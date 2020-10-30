Fatal crash causes backup on northbound I-5 south of Tumwater Friday

Traffic on northbound I-5 was slowed Friday mid-morning south of Tumwater after a fatal collision. WSDOT

A fatal collision between a motorcycle and semitrailer on northbound Interstate 5 mid-morning Friday brought traffic to a halt south of Tumwater, according to Washington State Patrol and the state Department of Transportation.

A 29-year-old Olympia man who was driving the motorcycle died in the collision, which occurred just before 10:30 a.m. at Maytown Road Southwest, according to Trooper Ryan Burke. Next of kin had not been notified as of about 12 p.m., so identity had not yet been publicly shared.

The semi was driving in the far right lane when the motorcyclist crossed the gore point (the triangle zone with white lines) from the far side of the Maytown ramp onto I-5, according to Burke. Troopers believe the motorcyclist lost control due to either oil on the road or the bank of the ramp.

All northbound lanes were blocked immediately after the crash, according to Washington State Department of Transportation. Just after 11 a.m., the department tweeted that one lane was open, while the Maytown ramp to northbound I-5 was closed.

As of 11:15 a.m., Trooper Burke told The Olympian most traffic was still being detoured via the Maytown exit.

This is a developing story and may be updated.