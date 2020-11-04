Car spins out, hits State Patrol cruiser near Olympia Wednesday

A station wagon spun out and hit a Washington State Patrol cruiser parked off the southbound U.S. Highway 101 interchange ramp to northbound Interstate 5 near Olympia Wednesday morning, according to a WSP spokesperson.

Just after 8 a.m., a trooper was parked on the right shoulder investigating a separate collision, with a person involved in the original crash waiting for a tow in the cruiser’s back seat, Trooper Ryan Burke told The Olympian.

A 19-year-old man was driving a Subaru station wagon in the same direction and lost control due to what troopers believe was a combination of wet road conditions, bald tires, and high speed. The car spun and hit the WSP cruiser’s rear left side and came to rest near its front left side, according to Burke.

The Subaru driver was not injured, Burke said, and neither were the trooper and passenger, though they were both transported to a hospital as a precaution.

About 9:15 a.m., Burke tweeted that tows had been dispatched and the scene would be cleared shortly.

In a phone call with The Olympian, he called the situation a “basic collision,” just with a patrol car involved. He did not know whether any infractions were being considered for the driver.