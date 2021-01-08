Car crashes into log truck near Shelton Friday morning, causing serious injury

Blue flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock Getty Images

A car and a log truck collided just north of Shelton on U.S. 101 early Friday morning, sending one person to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle via airlift.

Both vehicles were traveling north around 5 a.m. when the car left the roadway to the left, rolled and landed on its roof in the northbound lane, according to a news release. The truck then struck the car and both vehicles came to a rest in a ditch near Purdy Canyon Drive.

A 38-year-old Hoodsport man was the driver of the now-totaled car and suffered a serious injury, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol. Troopers listed the man as the cause of the collision, but the crash is still under investigation.

The driver of the truck, a 32-year-old Rochester man, was not injured, the release read, and he placed the initial call for emergency services.

The collision prompted state troopers to close the roadway in both directions to investigate the crash, according to Washington State Department of Transportation tweets. The roadway reopened by 9:24 a.m., about three hours after the crash.