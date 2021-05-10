Here’s why you may see increased delays on Mullen Road this week

Commuters should plan for longer-than-average traffic delays on Mullen Road Southeast this week.

Crews started paving the eastbound lanes of the road, eastbound connecting side roads, driveways and the new roundabout on Monday, according to a project update from Thurston County Public Works.

“We ask those who must travel through the construction zone to be patient and follow the directions of flagging staff,” the update says.

The improvements on Mullen Road extend about a mile from Timberline High School to Carpenter Road, affecting a section used by nearly 12,000 vehicles each day, according to the project website.

The two-year construction project started in December 2019 and aims to improve pedestrian and driver safety, according to the project website. This should be especially helpful for families with children attending Timberline High, Lakes Elementary and Woodland Elementary schools.

Crews are scheduled to complete paving work on the eastbound lanes in about a week, but inclement weather may cause delays, the update says.

Westbound paving work is scheduled for May 18, per the update.

Paving begins this week on Mullen Road SE, between Carpenter Road SE and Timberline High School. Expect longer-than-average traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/HHEUG46Jdz — ThurstonPublicWorks (@Thurston_PW) May 10, 2021

Once completed, the road will be wider with dedicated bicycle lanes, sidewalks, and improved lighting and crosswalks, according to the project website.

Crews also are building a new roundabout at Mullen and Carpenter Road and a left turn lane onto Mullen Road at Glen Terra Drive.

The project includes environmental improvements such as a box culvert for a stream under Mullen Road. The culvert should improve flow and fish passage to Pattison Lake, according to the project website.

Work on the road has been ongoing during regular business hours on weekdays for the most part, the Olympian previously reported, but some work may be done over weekends. No work will be done overnight due to the number of homes in the area.

Funding for the project is coming from a mix of local, state and federal sources totaling $11 million, per the project website. This includes $2.5 million from the city of Lacey, $1.1 million from the Thurston County Road Fund, $4.6 million in state grants and $2.8 million in federal grants.

Crews are scheduled to complete construction on the project sometime in the fall, per the FAQ flyer.

More information about the project is available on the project page of the county’s website: https://www.co.thurston.wa.us/publicworks/Project_MullenRd.html

Real time updates are posted by Thurston County Public Works on Twitter @Thurston_PW.