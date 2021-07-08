Car crash on I-5 off-ramp near Rochester kills 2

Washington State Patrol vehicles sit on the shoulder of I-5 exit 88 to investigate a crash that killed two people Thursday morning. Courtesy: Washington State Patrol

Two people were killed on I-5 Thursday morning when a car hit a person inspecting their vehicle on the shoulder of an exit ramp.

A little after 9 a.m., a car struck and killed a pedestrian on the right shoulder of Exit 88’s off-ramp to State Route 12, Washington State Patrol trooper Chelsea Hodgson said. The driver of the car was also killed in the collision.

According to Hodgson, an SUV was parked on the right shoulder of the off-ramp. The SUV’s two occupants were standing on the shoulder of the off-ramp inspecting bikes that were attached to their vehicle when a sedan came barreling down the exit ramp. The sedan drove onto the shoulder and hit the SUV and one of its occupants, killing the occupant as well as the sedan’s driver, according to a tweet from WSP.

Three other people were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol has left the off-ramp open while they investigate the crash.