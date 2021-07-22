Crash in Rochester shuts down highway lane on Wednesday

Police tape. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two drivers were injured in a crash in Rochester that shut down part of U.S. highway 12 on Wednesday morning.

At around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Washington State Patrol (WSP) was notified of a rear end collision involving a BMW and a pick-up truck in the eastbound lane of U.S. highway 12 on the outskirts of Rochester. When troopers arrived, the two drivers both had minor injuries but did not need hospitalization.

According to WSP trooper Robert Reyer, the driver of the BMW told troopers he got distracted by something outside of his window and did not see the truck in front of him had come to a stop. The BMW driver was traveling at around 35-40 mile per hour, Reyer said, and did not brake in time to avoid a collision.

The two drivers both sustained cuts on various parts of their bodies, but were able to leave the scene without an ambulance.

Fire engines arrived on the scene, along with a tow truck to remove the BMW, close the east bound lane of highway 12, and redirect traffic. After an hour of work, WSP and fire fighters got the highway clear and traffic moving again.