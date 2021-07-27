A dump truck tipped over in Yelm, resulting in injuries, road closure

Blue flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock Getty Images

State Route 510 was closed on Tuesday afternoon after a minivan and a dumptruck collided, causing the truck to tip over in the road.

Around 2 p.m. on July 27, a minivan T-boned a dump truck that was driving on SR 510. The collision caused the truck to tip onto it’s side in road.

Fire fighters from Southeast Thurston Fire Authority came to scene and found two people had been injured in the crash. Both victims were transported by ambulances to hospitals in the area, according to Southeast Thurston Fire Authority Chief Mark King.

King said that animal services also needed to be called in because two dogs had been in the minivan at the time of the crash, one of whom did not survive.

Fire fighters have shut down SR 510 in order to assist the victims and to get the wreckage off the road. King said the road would be opened once fire fighters had gotten the dump truck back on it’s wheels and out of the way of traffic.