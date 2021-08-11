Lacey motorcyclist crashes on I-5 Tuesday, blocks traffic for over two hours

Blue flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock Getty Images

A 37-year-old Lacey man crashed his motorcycle on Interstate 5 near Lacey on Tuesday, injuring himself and blocking traffic for over two hours.

The motorcyclist veered off the roadway around 5 p.m. as he traveled near Marvin Road, according to a State Patrol memo. He struck the left shoulder cable barrier and came to rest in the median, Trooper Robert Reyer said.

“We received multiple 911 calls prior to this collision, speaking about this particular motorcycle rider operating his motorcycle in an erratic manner,” Reyer said.

First responders transported the man to Tacoma General Hospital, Reyer said. He wore a helmet, but still suffered a concussion, as well as several broken ribs and a broken foot, he added.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, but the incident partially blocked the roadway for two hours and 28 minutes, according to the memo.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, the memo says, but State Patrol believes drugs or alcohol were involved. Reyer said the man has been arrested for driving under the influence.

“Be safe, take care because on a motorcycle you’re very vulnerable,” Reyer said. “If you’re in a blind spot and they (another car) merges, you have to take evasive action.”

The man’s motorcycle, a black 2000 Honda, was damaged and had to be towed, per the memo.