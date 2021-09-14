Traffic

Traffic snarled on northbound I-5 out of Lacey due to JBLM gate closure

The DuPont Gate at JBLM is scheduled to be closed to inbound traffic for three weeks starting Sept 14. The gate closure caused traffic delays Tuesday morning.
The DuPont Gate at JBLM is scheduled to be closed to inbound traffic for three weeks starting Sept 14. The gate closure caused traffic delays Tuesday morning. Washington State Department of Transportation

Traffic on northbound Interstate 5 out of Lacey was congested Tuesday morning due to a gate closure at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The DuPont Gate at JBLM is scheduled to be closed to inbound traffic for three weeks starting Tuesday morning. The gate will be closed until Oct. 4, according to a social media post from JBLM.

A photo tweeted around 7 a.m. by Washington State Department of Transportation showed I-5 northbound traffic out of Lacey backed up for miles. No collisions had been reported so far Tuesday morning.

A 7:20 a.m. tweet from WSDOT showed traffic congested as far south as where Marvin Road in Lacey intersects with the interstate.

JBLM suggested motorists that use DuPont Gate should instead use the RCF Gate, which has an inbound lane open 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Drivers can also use the Liberty Gate, which is open 24/7, or the Integrity Gate, which is open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends.

Indigenous Affairs

Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Peter Talbot
Peter Talbot
Peter Talbot covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. He started with The News Tribune in 2021. Before that, he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at Indiana University. In college, he worked as an intern at NPR in Washington, D.C. He also interned for the Oregonian and the Tampa Bay Times.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Washington state

Psychiatric hospital patient steals truck, drives off campus

September 14, 2021 4:57 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service