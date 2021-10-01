The 2-year Mullen Road construction project is finally done. Here’s what’s better

Thurston County Commissioners Tye Menser and Carolina Mejia, along with City of Lacey Mayor Andy Ryder and Transportation Improvement Board Executive Director Ashley Probart, cut a red ribbon at the roundabout connecting Mullen and Carpenter Roads on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The officials celebrated the completion of a two-year project to improve Mullen Road. The Olympian

A project to improve a well-traveled stretch of Mullen Road Southeast finally reached its official conclusion with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.

Construction on the $11 million project started in December 2019 in an effort to make about a mile of Mullen Road safer and more efficient for the nearly 12,000 vehicles that use it every day, as well as pedestrians and bikers, according to the county.

The road connects Lacey to Olympia and Tumwater and helps residents access housing outside city limits. It also serves students attending Timberline High School and Lakes and Woodland elementary schools.

Thurston County Commissioners Tye Menser and Carolina Mejia spoke prior to cutting a red ribbon at the new roundabout connecting Mullen and Carpenter roads. They were joined by Lacey Mayor Andy Ryder and Transportation Improvement Board Executive Director Ashley Probart.

“This project really is an example of the best public service the county can provide, but it couldn’t be done without our regional partners,” Mejia said. “So, thank you to Lacey for partnering with us in this project.”

Menser said he felt honored to finally see the end of this long process. He drew attention to the impact it will have on school children.

“As a father whose kids love to play outside, it’s great to see the improvement to public safety elements for pedestrians and bikers, especially for our kids,” Menser said. “Schools are the heart of a child’s community, and ensuring safe access is a paramount responsibility for Thurston County.”

Ryder echoed the benefit to kids and recalled a time when his grandmother owned property nearby.

“I walked this corridor a lot as a child, and it’s unbelievable how much more traffic there is today,” Ryder said. “So the need of this, of course, has been really great.”

Menser called the project a “good deal” for Thurston County and Lacey. As part of the $11 million total, Thurston County provided $1.1 million and Lacey contributed $2.5 million. The rest was supplied by $4.6 million in state grants and $2.8 million in federal grants.

“That’s a good return on our money and demonstrates the careful stewardship of tax revenue that is always a high priority for Thurston County and the city of Lacey,” Menser said.

All three also lauded below-ground improvements that benefited the environment. This included updated water and sewer pipes and a box culvert for fish traveling to and from Pattison Lake.

Probart explained how the state provided the $4.6 million in grants. He said the Transportation Improvement Board uses a portion of the state gas tax revenue to fund projects such as this.

“This is a game changer for the community, both the county and the city,” Probart said.

The improvements included:

Widening the road;

Adding dedicated bicycle lanes;

Sidewalks;

Lighting;

Crosswalks;

A new roundabout at Mullen Road and Carpenter Road;

A left turn lane on to Mullen Road at Glen Terra Drive Southeast; and

A box culvert for a stream under Mullen Road, to improve flow and fish passage into Pattison Lake.

