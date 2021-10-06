Fatal crash causes heavy traffic in west Olympia, police say

Blue flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock Getty Images

A fatal motor vehicle collision prompted Olympia police to shut down traffic around the intersection of Cooper Point Road and Capital Mall Drive Wednesday morning.

Olympia police issued a traffic alert at 10:14 a.m. on social media, asking residents to take alternate routes. An 11:40 a.m. update indicated traffic was moving in both directors on Cooper Point Road but westbound traffic on Capital Mall Drive remained blocked.

The Olympia Fire Department described the incident as a “four car motor vehicle accident” in a 10:40 a.m. post on Twitter.

The Olympian has reached out to law enforcement for more information on the collision. This article will be updated.

This story was originally published October 6, 2021 12:15 PM.