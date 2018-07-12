‘They just kept screaming.’ Kids witness dad’s chainsaw attack on mom, L.A. cops say

Darian Pickle heard children screaming inside a neighbor’s Whittier, California, home just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, reported KABC.

“They just kept screaming and then I heard what sounded like a chainsaw,” Pickle told the station. “I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ “

Alejandro Alvarez, 32, attacked his wife with a chainsaw, critically injuring her, as their three young sons watched, police told KTLA. A manhunt for Alvarez is under way.

“We hear a lady scream, ‘Help me! Help me! Call 911,’ ” neighbor Enrique Avila told KABC. “She was going outside and I saw kids with blood and everything.”

Raquel Sanchez told the station that Alvarez also emerged from the home “showered in blood.”

Alvarez sped off in an SUV, but crashed a few minutes later and stole a nearby 2004 Mercury Mountaineer SUV that had been left running, police told KTLA.

Officers recovered the chainsaw at the home but consider Alvarez to be armed and dangerous, reported The Whittier Daily News. Police advised anyone spotting Alvarez not to approach him but to call 911.

“It’s pretty scary,” neighbor Martha Garcia told KCBS. “It makes you think, ‘What are they thinking?’ you know. Who does have a chainsaw lying around? We want to feel safe where we live, and we just don’t know sometimes who our neighbors are.”

In a Facebook post, Whittier police describe Alvarez as 5’ 3”, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown “Hurley” t-shirt and dark jeans.

The stolen blue, four-door 2004 Mercury Mountaineer has a California license plate 8ABD233, police wrote.