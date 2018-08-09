Teen was scared to jump off bridge. She broke 5 bones when someone pushed her, video shows

Many of us have been there at some point or another: standing nervously atop a diving board or rock, looking down into the water, trying to will ourselves to get over the fear and jump.
Of course, most of the time, we’re not standing on a bridge 30 feet above a river, which is where one 16-year-old found herself in Moulton Falls, near Yacolt, Wash., Tuesday, The Columbian reported.
A video shows her standing on the edge of the bridge in a swimsuit while others look on. Someone starts a countdown, but stops at 2 when someone interrupts.
After a few seconds, a male voice says “Ready?” and a female shoves the teen forward off the bridge. She screams, and a male voice can be heard screaming too. The teen falls and flails, pitched toward her stomach, before she can be heard hitting the water. The camera does not show the impact.
The teen cracked five ribs and injured her lungs and throat in the fall, the Longville Daily News reported. A medical assistant at the hospital the teen was taken to told the paper she was “lucky she is not paralyzed or dead.” She remained in the hospital Tuesday and was stable, KPTV reported.
The teen’s mother told KATU she was angry at the person who pushed her daughter.
“My daughter’s gonna have a long road to recovery and i think that she should probably just turn herself in — realize what she did wrong. This is not okay. She could have killed my daughter,” the teen’s mom told the station.
The teen’s sister told KOIN she knew the person who pushed her, and confronted her on social media.
“She pretty much said that she was sorry for doing it and she wouldn’t have done it if she knew the outcome of it and that she knows it was an absurd thing to do,” the sister told the station. “I think the girl that pushed her should have some sort of consequence because you won’t learn your lesson if you think you can could do that again and think it will be fine.”
Video of the incident went viral across social media, and one version had been seen more than 745,000 times Wednesday morning.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what happened in the video but would not comment on details, The Columbian reported.
Firefighters told KPTV jumping off the bridge was dangerous and illegal, and that they’d rescued four people so far in the area since summer began.
“You’ve got to land in there just right or you can get hurt,” Fire Chief Ben Peeler told the Columbian after one man injured his back jumping from the bridge in 2017. “Every summer we have a couple of people out there who get hurt, and people do drown.”
