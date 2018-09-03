A mysterious square aircraft hovering in night sky ‘scared me to death,’ NC man says

Another alleged UFO sighting near Charlotte has appeared on Facebook and in this case, it was posted by a husband and father who says he doesn’t necessarily believe in UFOs.

Javion Hill, 35, of Kings Mountain, North Carolina, says he took several photos of the object during a storm on the night of Aug. 18, as he drove on U.S. 74 southwest of Charlotte.

The images feature something square hovering above the treeline, with its edges fringed in lights. Hill told the Charlotte Observer the craft frightened him to the point that he didn’t sleep that night.

“I was on my way home with my wife on the speaker phone, and it looked like there was a tornado coming, so I was trying to take a picture of the clouds for my wife,” says Hill.

“But then I saw something that wasn’t normal and I was, like: ‘Oh my god, what is that?’ I started trying to take as many pictures of it as possible while I was driving.”

Hill says he pulled over at the next exit to try and get video, but the aircraft had vanished. A heavy rain followed instantly, he said.

North Carolina is in the top 10 among the 50 states when it comes to alleged UFO sightings, according to the National UFO Reporting Center in Davenport in Washington state.

The state has had 7,570 reported UFO sightings since 1940, some of which have inspired conspiracy theories of ongoing secret military experiments, according to the odds makers at Casino.org. The site recently calculated the odds of seeing a UFO in NC as 1 in 135,500.

Hill says it’s possible what he saw was a military craft. Conspiracy theorists maintain many UFO sightings in the region are actually an experimental military spacecraft known as the TR-3B, an anti-gravity craft that hovers. Some believe the craft is from one of the state’s military bases, which include Fort Bragg, Pope Air Force and Camp Lejeune.

Military.com reports the TR-3B “doesn’t exist officially.”

Reaction to Hill’s photo has included mostly questions, but at least one person, Shelby native Eric White, said he also saw something in the same area that “vanished in thin air.”

Hill says what he saw is actually bigger than what is seen in the photo.

“I was worried for my safety,” he said. “I didn’t believe in UFOs until that moment.”