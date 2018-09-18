Killer bees stung Texas man 600 times — then attacked his wife as she helped, she says

Vern Roberts was mowing his lawn in Wallis, Texas, last week when a swarm of Africanized bees — commonly known as killer bees — started to attack, he told KHOU.

“African bee swarm came out of grass,” his wife, Mary, commented on Facebook. “Angry at mower.”

And the “killer bees” wouldn’t stop stinging, Vern Rovers told KHOU.

“I tried to get away. It was starting to overwhelm me,” he said in a video interview. “I tried to ‘stop, drop and roll’, did all kinds of ‘protect me things,’ but it kept overwhelming and basically knocking me down. I would stagger and fall and flop around, all sorts of things.”

Mary heard his screams from inside their home, KHOU reported, so she went out to try and help — but then the bees started attacking her, too.

Mary was able to bring Vern back inside and call 911, the TV station reported.

When help got there, though, paramedics could not make it inside because of all the bees, according to KHOU.

“Vern Roberts had to walk outside the house to get to them, getting stung even more,” the TV station reported. “Once inside the ambulance, the paramedics had to fight off the bees as they struggled to keep him alive.”

Mary wrote that she “relaxed some” once she saw her husband get onto the first ambulance. She was then taken to an ambulance while in a sleeping bag to protect her from the bees.

On Facebook, Mary said she received “only 42 stings.” Her husband, though, was stung anywhere from 500 to 600 times, Mary posted.

“Thanks to Sealy firemen in full gear to get me out to ambulance,” she commented. “I was near passing out in my home after only 42 stings. Can’t imagine Vern’s-continued pain with 500 to 600 bee stings.”

Mary said her husband was in the hospital’s intensive care unit for three days.

“We are both exhausted, yet called to brag on Vern’s survival and future thriving in the name of Jesus,” Mary wrote on Facebook.

“Africanized bees are extremely aggressive and are known to swarm and chase anything that disturbs the hive,” according to the Texas Invasive Species Institute.

Earlier this year, in El Paso, a Texas resident said killer bees infested the inside of her attic and walls for about three years.

Also in Texas, an 81-year-old man was attacked by a “black cloud of bees.” He was treated for about 1,000 Africanized bee stings.