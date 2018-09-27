Judge Kavanaugh ‘must be kicked off the bench’ after Ford testimony, NARAL Pro-Choice says

A top abortion rights group didn’t wait to hear Judge Brett Kavanaugh himself at Thursday’s Senate hearing to come to a conclusion about his nomination.

Not only should his nomination to the Supreme Court be withdrawn, the leader of NARAL Pro-Choice said in statement — Kavanaugh should be kicked off the federal bench altogether.

Kavanaugh is currently a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

“We believe her, we support her, and we thank her for her immense bravery and patriotism,” NARAL Pro-Choice America President Ilyse Hogue said in a statement. “This hearing has proven one thing beyond any doubt: Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination should not only be withdrawn, but that he should be kicked off the federal bench all together.”

The group issued the statement after Christine Blasey Ford, the California professor who has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her while the two were in high school, had finished her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Kavanaugh’s testimony had not yet begun.

Hogue said Kavanaugh’s role in the Bush White House and his position on Roe v. Wade also disqualifies him — but added that Ford’s testimony shows that he “is absolutely unfit to sit on any federal bench.”

“People who sexually assault women should not be a judge at any level—from the Supreme Court to the local level.”

Ford described at the hearing how the alleged assault at Kavanaugh’s hands impacted her, and how it continues to impact her today.

She said she will “never forget the laughter” of the boys during the assault, which she said occurred in a bedroom at a small gathering and involved Kavanaugh and his friend, Mark Judge. During the incident, Ford said Kavanaugh held her down on the bed, stifled her screams, groped her and tried to take off her clothing.

Ford described the teens’ laughter during the alleged attack as “uproarious.”

Hogue said Ford’s appearance at the hearing was her speaking “the truth to the most powerful men in the country about the violent sexual assault she suffered at the hands of Brett Kavanaugh.”

Other progressive groups have also called for Kavanaugh to be removed from the appeals court he serves on, which is among the most powerful in the country behind the Supreme Court.

“If you stand with survivors, the path forward is clear: Brett Kavanaugh should be impeached ― not promoted,” said Heidi Hess, co-director of the group Credo Action, according to HuffPost. Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California has also called for Kavanaugh to be investigated. “Based on the numerous allegations of sexual assault against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, including these new criminal allegations by Julie Swetnick, the House Judiciary Committee must immediately start an investigation into Judge Kavanaugh to see if he should be impeached,” Lieu wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

Based on the numerous allegations of sexual assault against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, including these new criminal allegations by Julie Swetnick, the @HouseJudiciary Committee must immediately start an investigation into Judge Kavanaugh to see if he should be impeached. https://t.co/IqkeZMcoXl — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 26, 2018