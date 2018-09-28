Residents should report coyotes with ACME products, anvils or TNT, Ohio cops say

An Ohio police department had a creative response to recent coyote sightings reported by residents.
The department in North Royalton, a Cleveland suburb, acknowledged the sightings on Facebook Thursday.
In the post, police informed residents it isn’t uncommon to spot a coyote during the daytime, and that “merely seeing one is NOT a reason to call 911.”
But the department gave some conditions to that rule. And they suspiciously seemed to single out the legendary Looney Tunes character Wile E. Coyote.
Among the “certain behaviors that are cause for alarm,” the department listed were:
▪ “Coyotes carrying any product marked ‘ACME’”
▪ “Coyote posting signs such as ‘Detour’ or ‘Free Bird Seed’” (a clear allusion to Wile E. Coyote’s ploys to capture Road Runner)
▪ “Coyote detonating ‘TNT’”
▪ “Coyote on roller skates with rockets attached”
The post earned a warm reception, with people playing along in the comments and nearly a thousand shares by early Friday afternoon.
One person reported seeing a coyote painting the entrance to a tunnel on a wall.
Dozens of the comments simply thanked the department for a good laugh.
