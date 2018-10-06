Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, a federal appeals court judge, appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, to begin his confirmation to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy.
What time is the Senate’s final vote on Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination?

By Matthew Martinez

October 06, 2018 08:14 AM

The Republicans appear to have the votes to confirm, and the Senate’s up-or-down vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court will take place this afternoon.

Though the vote was initially expected to take place around or just before 5 p.m. EDT, there is now a possibility that the vote will be moved up, according to CSPAN.

Observing the full and customary 30 hours of Senate debate after a procedural vote, like Friday’s when Kavanaugh passed 51-49 on a general floor vote, would put the final Kavanaugh vote in the neighborhood of 4:45 to 5 p.m. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the 30 hours of debate started Friday at 10:52 a.m.

But CSPAN reported that Senate rules would allow for a deal to move the vote up, and the vote could happen as early as 3:30 EDT.

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told CBS News that he expected the vote to take place between 4 and 5 p.m.

What is likely to happen:

Republican Sens. Collins and Flake and red-state Democratic Sen. Manchin have all announced they will vote to confirm Kavanaugh, paving the way for what will likely be the judge’s confirmation.

If no senator changes his or her Friday vote, Kavanaugh will likely be confirmed by either a 51-49 or a 50-48 vote, depending on if Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, can make it to the floor in time for the vote, as he is attending his daughter’s wedding Saturday. Sen Murkowski, R-Alaska, said she will vote “present,” while still opposed to Kavanaugh’s confirmation, if Daines is unable to make the vote, according to NBC News.

Sen. Susan Collins stated that she will vote to confirm for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

How to Watch:

Both cable networks, like CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, and network television will air the vote.

You can also watch on CSPAN2 or the Senate’s official livestream.

Utah Senator Orrin Hatch waved away protesters opposed to the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court Justice and told them to “grow up” on Thursday, October 4. The exchange was captured on video by the campaign group #VOTEPROCHOICE.

