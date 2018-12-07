Texas girl finds ecstasy pill while unwrapping 4-year-old brother’s Sonic meal, cops say

A Texas family found a surprise in a 4-year-old’s Sonic meal Thursday: an illegal drug.

An 11-year-old girl discovered an ecstasy pill tucked in a child’s hamburger wrapper at a Taylor, Texas, Sonic Drive-In on Thursday night, police said in a news release. The girl had been opening the burger wrapper so her 4-year-old brother could eat the meal.

“She thought it was candy,” Taylor Police Chief Henry Fluck said, according to the Austin American-Statesman. “The parents were very upset.”

The parents took the meal — and the illegal pill — to the police department, where officers tested it and found that the pill was ecstasy.

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

After that, officers were dispatched to the Sonic location, where they arrested three workers, including the manager, police said. A search of the manager at the Williamson County Jail revealed three more ecstasy pills in her possession, according to police.

The manager — Tanisha Dancer, 30 — was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Guadalupe County for a larceny parole violation, according to police.

Police said in an update later Friday that the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office has also decided to charge Dancer with felony endangering a child and felony delivery of a controlled substance. She was charged with possession of controlled substance after the three additional ecstasy pills were found on her, according to police.

Sonic employee Jonathan Roberson, 35, was arrested for four outstanding warrants including theft by check, driving with an invalid license and bail jumping in Travis County, police said. Sonic worker Jose Molina, 22, was arrested on charges of misdemeanor marijuana possession.

Sonic’s operations director said Dancer was fired after the incident, KVUE reports.

Ecstasy, or MDMA, is taken to produce an “enhanced sense of well-being, increased extroversion, emotional warmth, empathy toward others, and a willingness to discuss emotionally-charged memories,” according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Fatal overdoses on the drug are rare, but troubling side effects are possible.

That includes involuntary jaw clenching, headache, lack of appetite, illogical or disorganized thoughts, nausea, hot flashes, chills and stiffness, the National Institute on Drug Abuse said.