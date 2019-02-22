Play turns deadly when woman’s boxer-mix dogs attack her in family yard, SC cops say

A South Carolina woman died late Thursday after being attacked in her front yard by her two dogs, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say 52-year-old Nancy Cherryl Burgess-Dismuke was “wrestling with her dogs in her front yard, before they turned on her and became aggressive,” according to a press release.

It happened shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday and a neighbor on Yale Street told police she managed to free Burgess-Dismuke from the dogs, said the release. Greenville County is about 100 miles northwest of Columbia.

Deputies found the woman “suffering from severe injuries” and began applying bandages to her arms to stop the bleeding, said the release.

The coroner’s report says Burgess-Dismuke was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital about seven hours after the attack. She “received multiple extremely severe dog bites to her upper extremities resulting in a large volume of blood loss.”

Radio station 106.3 Word is reporting the two dogs were captured by Greenville County Animal Control, which “described them as a boxer mix.”

Neighbor Amber Greer told TV station WYFF two neighbors used an ax and a piece of wood as weapons to get the dogs off Burgess-Dismuke, who was “screaming bloody murder.”

“They (the dogs) were trying to kill her,” she told the station. “One dog was on one arm eating it, and one was on the other arm eating it.”