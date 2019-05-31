Zeus the bloodhound tracks down Missouri man swept away by floodwaters 2 days earlier

Here’s how to stay alive and not drown if you fall in rapid water With the Sierra snowmelt swelling rivers with cold, rapid water, Auburn State Recreation Area's Supervising State Park Ranger Scott Liske explains how to self rescue if you unexpectedly fall in. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With the Sierra snowmelt swelling rivers with cold, rapid water, Auburn State Recreation Area's Supervising State Park Ranger Scott Liske explains how to self rescue if you unexpectedly fall in.

We don’t call dogs “man’s best friend” for nothing.

Daniel Conrad, a 64-year-old from Jefferson County, Missouri, left for a walk to Saline Creek in pouring rain on May 21, according to WMAZ. He was reported missing by a family member two days later on May 23.

The search was on as the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department dispatched their bloodhound, Zeus, and his handler to aid in the search, according to Fox 2. Zeus guided his handler to the creek and down its banks.

Zeus and his handler had only been working together for eight weeks, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

It was a family member who first saw Conrad trapped under a highway overpass, WMAZ reported.

“He said he was in and out, but he had his whiskey with him and that’s what kept him alive,” Chrystal Gibson, Conrad’s daughter-in-law, said, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“He said he was watching a deer splashing around when it started raining, so he went under the bridge and got stuck and there was nothing he could do,” Gibson told the newspaper.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said Conrad was “disoriented and weak but appeared to be otherwise uninjured,” WMAZ reported.

The sheriff’s office said that “Rock Township Ambulance District personnel treated Conrad at the scene, and later a family member drove him to an area hospital for precautionary reasons,” according to Leader Publications.