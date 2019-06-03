Smoothie King shutters Charlotte stores after racist notes on receipts, company says

Smoothie King fired two employees and temporarily closed two stores after separate incidents Sunday of racist names added to receipts, the company said. Twitter

Racist names added to receipts at two Smoothie King stores in Charlotte, North Carolina led to two employees being fired over the weekend and the stores closed until further notice, according to the company.

Photos of the receipts shared on Twitter show both incidents happened Sunday. In one, an employee listed the n-word as the customer name on a receipt, and the other listed the name for a Korean customer as “Jackie Chan,” according to the tweets.

“Today, two instances happened in our Charlotte franchise stores that are totally unacceptable and go against every value that we stand for. Two of our team members wrote inappropriate, racial remarks about our guests,” Smoothie King said in a statement to WBTV Sunday.

The company said it fired both employees and closed both franchise stores until “their respective teams complete further training on our standards and to ensure that nothing like this occurs again,” WBTV reports.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The first racist incident happened at Smoothie King’s Mt. Holly Huntersville Road store in Charlotte at about 2:30 p.m., according to the photo of the receipt on Twitter. That receipt shows an employee wrote the n-word in the field for customer name.

The second was at the Smoothie King on Davis Lake Parkway at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday, according to an image of that receipt shared on Facebook.

In a Facebook post, Tony Choi said, “I was just in this Smoothie King with my kids. Instead of asking for my name. Zack H. thought it would be funny to put ‘Jackie Chan’ as my name. Being Korean, I find this very insulting. But the 3 employees working there at the time couldn’t stop laughing about it.”

“I experience racism here and there and usually doesn’t bother me. Today I left this store furious on the inside, trying to not let my young kids know what just happened,” Choi said.

SHARE COPY LINK The Southern Poverty Law Center defined and mapped out hate groups around the country.