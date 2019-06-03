Watch rattlesnake slither near sleeping couple as Tennessee deputy rushes to warn them

Deputy saves sleeping couple from rattlesnake slithering around them A Tennessee couple was sleeping on the ground when a deputy noticed a rattlesnake slithering around them. The video shows him telling them to roll toward him and away from the snake. They got away safely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Tennessee couple was sleeping on the ground when a deputy noticed a rattlesnake slithering around them. The video shows him telling them to roll toward him and away from the snake. They got away safely.

A couple sleeping in a gravel lot in Tennessee was blissfully unaware of the rattlesnake making a beeline toward them.

But a sharp-eyed deputy who was nearby noticed it slithering toward them — and getting very close, police video shows.

“Hey, guys. Guys! Don’t move,” Deputy Adam Sisk with the Maury County Sheriff’s Department says as he gets out of his patrol car and tries to wake them.

“There’s a rattlesnake right next to you. Don’t move,” Sisk says.

“OK. OK,” the man says. But he’s looking at Sisk, and the snake is coming up behind him so he has no idea where it is or how close it is.

“Roll toward me; roll toward me,” Sisk tells them. The man immediately jumps up and runs toward Sisk, but the woman stands up groggily and walks away slowly.

Sisk told KTRK that he was responding to a call about a suspicious person when he saw the couple and the snake.

“It’s kind of a shocking event. You think you see everything in this profession then you see something like that,” Sisk told KTRK.





