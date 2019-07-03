Dad chases off man who broke into screaming 7-year-old girl’s window, Oregon cops say

Kord Knudsen Washington County Sheriff's Department

An Oregon dad awoke to his 7-year-old daughter’s screams at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to find a stranger trying to climb through her bedroom window, The Oregonian reported.

The soaking wet intruder bolted away, with the father, Ryan Luchs, giving chase through his Bethany, Oregon, apartment complex until he lost track of the man, KATU reported.

Washington County sheriff’s deputies found a wallet on a plastic chair by a nearby hot tub and shortly afterward arrested Kord Knudsen, 30, also a complex resident, on suspicion of burglary, KGW reported.

Deputies say Knudsen, who left clothes scattered in his wake as he fled, admitted drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana before the incident, KPTV reported.

“For both of our sakes, I’m glad I didn’t catch him, I’m glad the cops did,” Luchs said, KATU reported. “When you’re coming through my daughter’s window, I’m not going to mess around.”

Other tenants in the complex said they didn’t recognize Knudsen, KOIN reported.

“I live in a bottom unit and I’ve never even thought about not leaving my window open but I won’t from now on,” said resident Susan Salmonsen, according to the station.

